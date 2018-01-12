Thomas, as expected, will rest and not play during Friday's contest against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavs are continuing to exercise caution with Thomas, who is coming off a hip injury, resting him on back-to-backs. With Dwyane Wade (rest) also sidelined, Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver are all candidates to see additional run.