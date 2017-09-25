Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Could be back before January
Thomas (hip) could return to action sometime in December, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Much has been made of Thomas' hip injury since it nearly derailed his trade to the Cavs, but after three weeks of rehabbing in Cleveland, the team's medical staff is apparently optimistic about the point guard's progress. The Cavs indicated Monday that Thomas could be back on the floor before the end of the calendar year, and if that's the case, it would mean he'd miss somewhere around 30-35 games. With Thomas presumably out for roughly the first two months of the season, fellow new addition Derrick Rose figures to see increased minutes, with LeBron James likely spending considerable time operating as the Cavs' de facto point guard.
