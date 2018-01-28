Coach Ty Lue said Thomas could play in both games of the Cavaliers' upcoming back-to-back set, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Thomas has been held out of one game of back-to-back sets since his return to action, but it appears the Cavaliers are becoming more confident with their point guard's ability to stay on the court. The team is currently considering clearing him for the upcoming back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday, which would certainly be a nice boost for fantasy owners. That said, coach Lue wouldn't necessarily guarantee it, so it will simply be a situation to monitor for now.