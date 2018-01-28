Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Could play both games of upcoming back-to-back
Coach Ty Lue said Thomas could play in both games of the Cavaliers' upcoming back-to-back set, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Thomas has been held out of one game of back-to-back sets since his return to action, but it appears the Cavaliers are becoming more confident with their point guard's ability to stay on the court. The team is currently considering clearing him for the upcoming back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday, which would certainly be a nice boost for fantasy owners. That said, coach Lue wouldn't necessarily guarantee it, so it will simply be a situation to monitor for now.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Quiet in win over Pacers•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles in loss to Spurs•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Leads Cavaliers with 21 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Most productive effort yet•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will return vs. Warriors•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...