Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Dealt to Cleveland
Thomas (hip), along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick, will be traded to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Despite averaging a career-high 28.9 points with the Celtics last season, many questioned whether or not Thomas could lead Boston to a title. It appears the Celtics themselves weren't quite so sure on that point and have now opted to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers, while sending Thomas to Cleveland in return. The move for Thomas will likely come with a bit of a role reduction offensively, with LeBron James commanding the ball at a much higher rate than Thomas' former teammates in Boston. That should mean a drop in his overall usage, though Thomas will still be locked into a starter's workload. That all being said, with just one-year left on his current deal and a potential rematch against his former team expected in the Eastern Conference Finals, Thomas will have all the incentive necessary to have yet another strong season. While he is coming off a hip injury, Thomas is fully expected to be good to go for the start of training camp.
