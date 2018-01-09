Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Gets ejected in blowout loss

Thomas scored nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists and one rebound across 19 minutes before being ejected in Monday's 127-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

In just his third game with the Cavaliers, Thomas was sent to the locker room for the rest of the night after drawing a Flagrant-2 foul when he clotheslined the Wolves' Andrew Wiggins in the third quarter. The ejection only further dimmed what had been a rough outing for Thomas, who also committed three turnovers in a game the Cavaliers trailed by as many as 41 points. Thomas isn't expected to face any further discipline from the league and should start at point guard Thursday against the Raptors, though a minute restriction could remain in place as he works his way back from offseason hip surgery.