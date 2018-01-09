Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Gets ejected in blowout loss
Thomas scored nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists and one rebound across 19 minutes before being ejected in Monday's 127-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
In just his third game with the Cavaliers, Thomas was sent to the locker room for the rest of the night after drawing a Flagrant-2 foul when he clotheslined the Wolves' Andrew Wiggins in the third quarter. The ejection only further dimmed what had been a rough outing for Thomas, who also committed three turnovers in a game the Cavaliers trailed by as many as 41 points. Thomas isn't expected to face any further discipline from the league and should start at point guard Thursday against the Raptors, though a minute restriction could remain in place as he works his way back from offseason hip surgery.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will start at point guard Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 17 points in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 20-to-22 minutes Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will make Cavs debut vs. Portland•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start