Thomas recorded 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 loss to the Magic.

Thomas' woes continued Tuesday, as he has struggled to put the ball through the net mightily of late. Hopefully, for Cleveland's and his own sake, he can figure out the issues and become the player he one was, averaging around 28 points per game for a top team in the Eastern Conference. But until he figures out his new role on his new team, Thomas seems to be stuck in a rut on the court.