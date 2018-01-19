Thomas tallied 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 victory over the Magic.

Thomas has yet to boast a solid efficiency from the floor in any of the contests he has played, but it is encouraging to continue to see his point production rise further removed from injury. While he may not attempt 10 threes every night, he has shown that even with the best player in the league on his team, he can still produce with the opportunities he gets. Look for Thomas to take a big step in the right direction soon, and take the Cavs team as a whole with him.