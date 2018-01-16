Thomas (rest) registered 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in Monday's 118-108 loss to the Warriors.

Thomas was back in action after receiving the night off for rest on Friday against the Pacers. The 28-year-old logged a season-high amount of minutes in the process, certainly an encouraging development with respect to the overall fitness of his surgically repaired hip. Thomas has managed three double-digit scoring efforts in the five games he's seen action in thus far, even though his shot is undeniably still a work in progress; factoring in Monday's contest, he's shot no better than 38.1 percent in the last three games.