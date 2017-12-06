Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Playing four-on-four

Thomas (hip) has progressed to playing four-on-four games at practice, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

There was a report in late November that Thomas was "ramping up" for three-on-three work, so the news that he participated in a four-on-four game Wednesday is on pace with that. That same report mentioned that the Cavaliers are aiming for a mid-December return for the point guard, which is drawing near. More word on his recovery and an updated timetable will likely be provided sooner than later, as he's clearly worked his way back into basketball form.