Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Possible concerns following physical

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "the Cavaliers are still evaluating (Thomas') hip and weighing options" with the pending trade involving Kyrie Irving.

Wojnarowski added one of his sources involved in the process indicated "it's a very sensitive situation." All players in the deal must pass a physical or a deal could potentially be voided. It is far too early to tell if the trade is in actual jeopardy. However, it adds more intrigue to this already captivating story line.