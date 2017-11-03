Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Putting up shots during pregame warmups

Thomas (hip) was seen taking shots during pregame warmups ahead of Friday's tilt against the Wizards, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

Thomas, who could be back before January, continues to work back from a hip injury that has delayed his Cavaliers debut. While his activity prior to Friday's game isn't a landmark sign of progress, it's encouraging to see he seems to be on the right track. In the meantime, expect Derrick Rose to continue functioning as the team's starting point guard.