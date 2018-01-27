Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Quiet in win over Pacers
Thomas had 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3PT), five assists, and two rebounds in Friday's win over Indiana.
While Thomas' spot in the starting five appears to be safe for now, he's yet to find his shooting touch since returning from a long, injury-related layoff. The point guard committed five turnovers and had a net rating of plus-2 for the game -- the lowest of any Cavaliers starter by 10 points.
