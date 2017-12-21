Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Recalled from G-League
Thomas (hip) was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
Thomas was assigned earlier Thursday in order to take part in 5-on-5 work with the team's affiliate players, which was the next step in his recovery from a hip injury that's held him out for the entire season thus far. The Cavaliers will likely evaluate Thomas further over the next few days to see how the hip responds to the increase in activity and could potentially then provide a better target date for his eventual debut. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Ty Lue confirmed that Thomas won't return before Christmas, which would make a Dec. 27 matchup with the Kings and a Dec. 30 game against the Jazz his next two potential return dates.
