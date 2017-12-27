Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Ruled out Wednesday, could play Friday

Thomas (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Thomas has increased his activity of late and worked with the Cavs' G-League affiliate last week, but, as expected, he'll remain out Wednesday night. Coach Tyronn Lue stopped short of ruling Thomas out for Saturday's matchup with Utah, however. Lue said last week that the goal is to get Thomas through a full-speed practice or two with the team before he returns, and Lue confirmed that the Cavs will practice Friday, so it's certainly possible that Thomas could make his debut Saturday night. If that's ultimately not the case, Tuesday's home matchup with the Blazers would make sense as an alternative.