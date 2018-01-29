Thomas scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 win over the Pistons.

He's now scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.5 boards over that stretch. Those numbers still aren't close to what he produced over the last couple of seasons, but given his lengthy recovery from offseason hip surgery, Thomas may not start to look like his old self until later in the second half.