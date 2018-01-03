Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 17 points in debut
Thomas scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with three assists across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 win against Portland.
Making his first appearance as a Cavalier, Thomas (hip) had a solid showing on offense with 17 points in 19 minutes. As time goes by, the guard should garner a larger role in the Cleveland offense as he enters the starting five as soon as Saturday against Orlando. When Thomas becomes acclimated, expect his share of assists to pick up from the point, eating into LeBron James' 9.1 assist per game mark.
