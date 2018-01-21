Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 24 points in loss
Thomas finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 loss to the Thunder.
Thomas was the only Cavaliers player to look engaged, finishing with a season-high 24 points. The team was blown out in the first quarter and were never able to get back into the game. The fact he was able to see 26 minutes of court time in a blowout loss is a good indication that he is progressing well in his recovery from a hip injury. He will get a night off before the team travels to San Antonio to face the Spurs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Leads Cavaliers with 21 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Most productive effort yet•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will return vs. Warriors•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Confirmed out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles with shot in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Thursday, rest Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...