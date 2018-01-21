Thomas finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 loss to the Thunder.

Thomas was the only Cavaliers player to look engaged, finishing with a season-high 24 points. The team was blown out in the first quarter and were never able to get back into the game. The fact he was able to see 26 minutes of court time in a blowout loss is a good indication that he is progressing well in his recovery from a hip injury. He will get a night off before the team travels to San Antonio to face the Spurs.