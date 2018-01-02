Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 20-to-22 minutes Tuesday
Thomas (hip) is expected to see around 20-to-22 minutes upon his initial return Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Shams Charani of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Thomas had already been cleared to make his Cavaliers debut Tuesday, though this now confirms that he'll be on some restrictions early on. Look for Thomas to come off the bench for Tuesday's contest and then sit out Wednesday's matchup against Boston in order to limit his workload. Then, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Thomas is expected to move into the starting lineup Saturday against the Magic. Still, with a minutes restriction in the low-20s, fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for the time being until he's on a full workload.
