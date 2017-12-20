Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 5-on-5 work in near future

The Cavaliers plan to have Thomas (hip) take part in a 5-on-5 practice with the team's G-League affiliate in the coming few days, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

It was recently reported that Thomas wouldn't return before Christmas, though if he takes part in some 5-on-5 work as expected later this week, there's chance he's able to return shortly after. Thomas will likely be assigned to the Canton Charge at some point in the next few days and if all goes well with the increase in activity, it will be yet another step forward in his recovery. Following the Cavaliers' Christmas Day game, they play Dec. 27 against the Kings and Dec. 30 against the Jazz, which appear to be two potential return dates if Thomas were to feel healthy enough. All that said, coach Ty Lue himself opted not to provide a concrete timetable for a return, so Thomas' debut date is still very much up in the air at this point.