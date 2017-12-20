Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 5-on-5 work in near future
The Cavaliers plan to have Thomas (hip) take part in a 5-on-5 practice with the team's G-League affiliate in the coming few days, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
It was recently reported that Thomas wouldn't return before Christmas, though if he takes part in some 5-on-5 work as expected later this week, there's chance he's able to return shortly after. Thomas will likely be assigned to the Canton Charge at some point in the next few days and if all goes well with the increase in activity, it will be yet another step forward in his recovery. Following the Cavaliers' Christmas Day game, they play Dec. 27 against the Kings and Dec. 30 against the Jazz, which appear to be two potential return dates if Thomas were to feel healthy enough. All that said, coach Ty Lue himself opted not to provide a concrete timetable for a return, so Thomas' debut date is still very much up in the air at this point.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't return before Christmas•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Targeting return in first week of January•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Playing four-on-four•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Aiming for mid-December return•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Takes contact at practice•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Takes part in 5-on-0 drills Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...