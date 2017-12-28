Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for full-speed practice Friday

Thomas (hip) will go through a full-speed, five-on-five practice Friday with the Cavaliers, ESPN reports.

It's relatively rare for NBA teams to hold a full practice while on a road trip, but that's exactly what the Cavs will do Friday, specifically to get Thomas some experience scrimmaging with his teammates. "It'll be a practice, get some shots up, cover defensive rules and principles and also scrimmage a little bit so Isaiah can get a feel and play 5-on-5," coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday. Thomas has ramped up his activity of late and even spent some time with the Cavs' G-League affiliate, but, to date, his recovery from hip surgery has prevented him from participating in full speed work with his new teammates. The assumption is that if all goes well, there's a chance Thomas could be cleared to make his Cavaliers debut Saturday in Utah. That's still very much up in the air, however, and it's certainly possible Cleveland could wait until sometime after the New Year. Following Saturday's contest, the Cavs are off Sunday and Monday before hosting the Blazers on Tuesday night. "When that time comes to where I'll be out there, I'm sure everybody is going to know and I'll be out there playing the way I've always played," Thomas said. "I'm just trying to get as close as 100 percent as possible and to be out there to be special. Not just to be out there and be another body. However long that takes -- it might be next week, it might be a week after that. We don't know and we're really not trying to put a date on it because it just depends on how my recovery is."