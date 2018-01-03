Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Sitting out Wednesday

Thomas will not play Wednesday against the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

This has been the plan for a few days, as the Cavs initially announced Monday that Thomas would make his debut Tuesday against the Blazers before sitting out Wednesday's game to rest. The Cavs expect to have Thomas back, likely in a starting role, for Saturday's game in Orlando. Thomas scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-4 FT) and had three assists in 19 minutes Tuesday night.