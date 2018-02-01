Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles from field in Wednesday's win
Thomas had 13 points (2-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and four steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 win over the Heat.
Thomas took part in his first back-to-back set of 2017-18, but he struggled mightily from the field. It was his ability to get to the free-throw line and contribute in other areas (season highs in boards and swipes) that saved an otherwise abysmal night, that and the fact that the Cavaliers managed to escape with a win. Thomas will now have a few days off to rest in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Rockets.
