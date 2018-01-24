Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles in loss to Spurs
Thomas scored 14 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding two assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Spurs.
Thomas struggled to get his shot to fall against a larger, more athletic backcourt matchup and went without a made three-point attempt for the second time this season. He was coming off his best scoring output since recovering from a hip injury, but excluding that performance, he's shot 31 percent from the field over his last five games. Thomas still has a way to go before he's back at the top of his game, but with the Cavs dropping six of their last seven overall, the pressure is mounting for him to rediscover himself sooner rather than later.
