Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles with shot in blowout loss
Thomas provided four points (2-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during a 133-99 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Thomas was ice cold from the field for the second consecutive outing as the team got blown out. After he had played well in his first two games back from injury, Thomas is now 5-of-26 from the field over the last two games. The team has said he will sit out Friday's game against the Pacers.
