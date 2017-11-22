Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Takes contact at practice
Thomas (hip) was spotted taking contact from a trainer during the team's morning shootaround Wednesday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The extent of Thomas' workout wasn't entirely clear, but the fact that he's taking contact in any fashion marks a positive step forward in the point guard's recovery from a torn labrum in his hip. Previous reports have indicated that Thomas is targeting early January for his Cavaliers debut, but it's conceivable that he could be back at some point in December if he continues to make further strides in his recovery. Thomas' eventual return won't resolve the Cavs' defensive woes, but he should make for a dynamic complementary option to LeBron James once he gets his conditioning in order. Expect more updates on Thomas' progress in the weeks to come.
