Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Takes part in 5-on-0 drills Sunday
Thomas (hip) took part in some 5-on-0 drills during Sunday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Thomas appears to be slowly ramping up his activity level, now being allowed to take part in some non-contact work and shooting drills. That being said, the Cavaliers haven't updated his timetable at all, so it appears he's still targeting a Jan. 1 return for the time being. Thomas is fully expected to start at point guard once cleared, though until he's going through full-contact work, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
