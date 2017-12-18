Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Targeting return in first week of January

Thomas (hip) targeting the first week of January for his return, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Thomas reportedly feels like he could play now after originally targeting mid-December, he and the Cavaliers will continue to exercise caution in order to ensure that the All-Star point guard remains healthy through a potentially lengthy postseason run. Expect updates on Thomas' level of participation in practice to continue to come as he enters the final stretch of his rehab.

