Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will make Cavs debut vs. Portland
Thomas (hip) will make his Cavaliers debut Tuesday night against the Trail Blazers, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Thomas has been gradually increasing his activity in recent weeks, and he was finally able to log a full practice with the Cavs over the weekend. As a result, he's been cleared to make his season debut after missing the first two-plus months while recovering from offseason hip surgery. While Thomas will eventually take over as the starting point guard, he'll come off the bench Tuesday, and it will likely be several games before he sees a full complement of minutes. The Cavaliers have also confirmed that Thomas will sit out Wednesday's game in Boston on the second night of a back-to-back for rest purposes.
