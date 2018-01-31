Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will play in second night of back-to-back
Thomas (rest) will play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Thomas has been rested in one side of each back-to-back set he's been a part of since returning from injury, but for the first time, will play in both games considering his availability for Wednesday's contest. Look for Thomas to start at point guard as usual and while the Cavaliers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions at this point in time, there's certainly a chance he's closely monitored.
