Thomas, despite a previous report that he would sit out Thursday's contest for rest, will play during the game and instead sit out Friday against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

It appears the reporter who stated that Thomas was out misheard coach Tyronn Lue when he explained the situation. Since returning from his hip injury, Thomas has averaged 15.0 points and 3.3 assists across 19.7 minutes per game.