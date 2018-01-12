Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will play Thursday, rest Friday
Thomas, despite a previous report that he would sit out Thursday's contest for rest, will play during the game and instead sit out Friday against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
It appears the reporter who stated that Thomas was out misheard coach Tyronn Lue when he explained the situation. Since returning from his hip injury, Thomas has averaged 15.0 points and 3.3 assists across 19.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Thursday at Toronto•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Gets ejected in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will start at point guard Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 17 points in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 20-to-22 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...