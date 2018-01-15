Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will return vs. Warriors
Thomas will return to action Monday after resting Friday against the Pacers, Cavs broadcaster Fred McLeod reports.
Cleveland held Thomas out of Friday's contest on the second night of a back-to-back, but the expectation all along was that he'd be back in the lineup for Monday's meeting with the defending champs. Thomas struggled mightily in his last game against Toronto on Thursday, finishing with just four points on 2-of-15 shooting in 25 minutes.
