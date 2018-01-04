Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will start at point guard Saturday

Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Thomas will start at point guard in Saturday's game against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

After making his Cavaliers debut off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers, Thomas will assume his role as the team's starting point guard. He is still expected to be on a minutes restriction for the next few games, however, so Jose Calderon, who started at point guard in 23 games for Cleveland this season, could still see some quality minutes off the bench while Thomas is still limited. Regardless, Thomas' presence will finally five the Cavaliers some stability at the point guard position that they've been craving for most of the season.