Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will start at point guard Saturday
Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Thomas will start at point guard in Saturday's game against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
After making his Cavaliers debut off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers, Thomas will assume his role as the team's starting point guard. He is still expected to be on a minutes restriction for the next few games, however, so Jose Calderon, who started at point guard in 23 games for Cleveland this season, could still see some quality minutes off the bench while Thomas is still limited. Regardless, Thomas' presence will finally five the Cavaliers some stability at the point guard position that they've been craving for most of the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 17 points in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 20-to-22 minutes Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will make Cavs debut vs. Portland•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for full-speed practice Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...