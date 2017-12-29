Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Saturday

Thomas (hip) won't play during Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He will scrimmage again with the team Monday.

Thomas went through a full-speed, five-on-five practice with the Cavs on Friday, though has not been cleared to return Saturday in Utah. While there's still not an official return date, the earliest he could return is now Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, though that would be just one day after he scrimmages with the team. Assuming the organization doesn't want to put him through a scrimmage and then immediately throw him into a game the next day, he could end up making his much-anticipated return Tuesday at Boston. Thomas also reportedly will be held out of back-to-backs and will initially be on a minutes restriction.