Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't play Thursday at Toronto
Thomas will be sidelined during Thursday's contest against the Raptors for rest on the first game of a back-to-back set, Blake Murphy of the Athletic Toronto reports.
Thomas has averaged 19.7 minutes per game in his three contests since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him for the first 36 tilts of the season. He hasn't shown too much fatigue, averaging 15.0 points on 44.4 percent shooting, but the Cavs will opt to rest their starting point guard on the front end of a back-to-back, seemingly as a precautionary measure. With Thomas out of the picture Thursday, Jose Calderon is a strong candidate to get the starting nod, while Dwyane Wade will likely see a bump in workload and usage as well.
