Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't return before Christmas
Thomas (hip) will not return before the Cavs' Christmas Day matchup with Golden State, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Per McMenamin, the Cavs have not ruled out Thomas making his debut on Christmas Day, but even that may be rushing things considering Thomas is yet to practice in a full-court, 5-on-5 setting. If Thomas remains out for the showdown with the Warriors, his next chance to play would come Dec. 27 against the Kings. After that contest, the Cavaliers will go on a one-day retreat in Napa, California before finishing up their three-game road trip in Utah on Dec. 30. McMenamin intimates that the Jazz matchup could make sense for a Thomas debut, though at this point it's truly anyone's guess as to when the All-Star will be back in the mix. Over the weekend, coach Ty Lue challenged a Yahoo Sports report that suggested Thomas was targeting the first week of January. "I don't know where that came from," Lue said. "I hope it's inaccurate." While Thomas will undoubtedly be a significant difference-maker for the Cavs over the second half of the season, the team certainly won't rush him back, especially considering the fact that they've won 18 of their last 19 games.
