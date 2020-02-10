Macura signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Macura, a sharpshooting guard, will get his second shot at NBA action. Averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists in 30.1 minutes per game so far this season for Canton, Cleveland's G League affiliate, Macura pairs a solid defense with a knockdown shot from deep. He should see some action behind Dante Exum as a reserve shooting guard for the duration of his contract.