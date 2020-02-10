Cavaliers' J.P. Macura: Signs with Cavaliers
Macura signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Macura, a sharpshooting guard, will get his second shot at NBA action. Averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists in 30.1 minutes per game so far this season for Canton, Cleveland's G League affiliate, Macura pairs a solid defense with a knockdown shot from deep. He should see some action behind Dante Exum as a reserve shooting guard for the duration of his contract.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.