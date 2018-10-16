Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Avoids structural damage

Smith (elbow) has been diagnosed with elbow soreness after undergoing an MRI, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Smith has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Toronto, but it's good news that he's managed to avoid a significant injury. He was held out of Tuesday's practice after experiencing elbow discomfort and tests revealed no structural damage. Smith's status for Cleveland's next contest in Minnesota on Friday is up in the air, although he may be held out as a precaution.