Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Cleared to play Friday
Smith (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Smith was held out of the team's shootaround earlier Friday morning with an illness, but after going through pregame warmups, feels healthy enough to take the court. He'll slot back in as a reserve shooting guard behind Rodney Hood and considering he's likely not a full strength, it would be wise for fantasy owners to avoid the situation for the time being.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Questionable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Goes for 19 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Headed for bench role•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Tallies 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 19 points in return•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Confirmed available Saturday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...