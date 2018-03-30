Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Cleared to play Friday

Smith (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Smith was held out of the team's shootaround earlier Friday morning with an illness, but after going through pregame warmups, feels healthy enough to take the court. He'll slot back in as a reserve shooting guard behind Rodney Hood and considering he's likely not a full strength, it would be wise for fantasy owners to avoid the situation for the time being.