Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Comes to life with five triples in Tuesday's win

Smith totaled 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over Toronto.

Smith continued his hot shooting streak, connecting on 5-of-6 from beyond the arc on his way to 20 points. LeBron James needed some support in this game and he got it from guys like Smith and Kyle Korver. The Cavaliers will be hoping he can maintain his recent form as they try to steal Game 2 on Thursday, which would give them a commanding 2-0 lead heading back home to Cleveland.