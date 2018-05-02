Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Comes to life with five triples in Tuesday's win
Smith totaled 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over Toronto.
Smith continued his hot shooting streak, connecting on 5-of-6 from beyond the arc on his way to 20 points. LeBron James needed some support in this game and he got it from guys like Smith and Kyle Korver. The Cavaliers will be hoping he can maintain his recent form as they try to steal Game 2 on Thursday, which would give them a commanding 2-0 lead heading back home to Cleveland.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Contributes 11 points in Game 7 win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Continues to be terrible in loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drops a goose egg in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Contributes quartet of threes in Game 4 win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will pick up start in Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Pours in 16 points off the bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....