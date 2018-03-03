Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Confirmed available Saturday

Smith, as expected, will be available for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets after being suspended by the team for Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Smith was fully expected to be at shootaround and take the floor for Saturday's contest. Over his past three appearances, the veteran is averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 boards across 19.3 minutes.