Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Continues to be terrible in loss

Smith tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-87 loss to Indiana.

Smith was bad again Friday, hitting just three triples on his way to nine points. He hasn't had a good season and is a mere shell of the player he was only two seasons ago. The Cavaliers are going to need to muster everything they have on Sunday in the hope that they can move through to the second-round. Even if this is the case, the roster is likely to be overhauled in the off-season and basically, everyone could be on the chopping block.