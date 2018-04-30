Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Contributes 11 points in Game 7 win

Smith poured in 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Cleveland's 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The veteran hit double digits in the scoring column for the third time in the series, but he shot under 40.0 percent in the last five games against the Pacers. Smith drained all of his buckets from distance for the third straight contest as well, factoring out Game 5, when he came up empty on all eight shot attempts. Smith is likely to continue running with the starters heading into the semifinal-round series against the Raptors, but his inconsistent production keeps him strictly as a DFS tournament play.