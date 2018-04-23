Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Contributes quartet of threes in Game 4 win

Smith went for 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt) and five rebounds across 35 minutes during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Smith's shooting percentage was under 40.0 percent for the second straight game, but he still managed his second double-digit scoring effort of the series. The veteran has also contributed five boards apiece in the last two games, as well, and he's now averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the first four games against the Pacers.