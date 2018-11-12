Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Doesn't practice Monday
Smith did not practice Monday due to an illness, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
The severity of the illness remains unclear, leaving his status for Tuesday's game against the Hornets up in the air. Smith's availability will likely be determined following Tuesday's shootaround. David Nwaba and Jordan Clarkson are candidates to see increased run if Smith is ultimately unable to play.
