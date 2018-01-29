Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains four threes in Sunday's win
Smith scored 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 win over the Pistons.
After failing to score in double digits in seven straight games, Smith has found his range, dropping home 38 points combined in the last two. A lingering knee issue may be the culprit in his scoring slump, but if that's the case it seems like the veteran guard is finally back at 100 percent.
