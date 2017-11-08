Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains season-high five three-pointers Tuesday
Smith contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes during a 124-119 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Smith's 20 points and five three-pointers made easily marked season highs after what had been a rough start to the season for him. During the first 11 games, he is shooting a miserable 33.3 percent from the field. Smith will likely start shooting the ball a little better, but even during his best games, he does not provide much other than points and three-pointers.
