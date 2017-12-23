Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Expected to play Monday

Smith (knee), barring an unexpected setback, is expected to be available for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Smith went through practice Saturday after missing Thursday's victory over the Bulls. In his stead, Channing Frye drew the start and is a likely candidate to have his minutes reduced with Smith's return.

