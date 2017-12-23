Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Expected to play Monday
Smith (knee), barring an unexpected setback, is expected to be available for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Smith went through practice Saturday after missing Thursday's victory over the Bulls. In his stead, Channing Frye drew the start and is a likely candidate to have his minutes reduced with Smith's return.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out Thursday with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Misses shootaround, but expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains season-high five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...