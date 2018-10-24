Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Expected to re-enter rotation
Smith (elbow) practiced Tuesday and is expected to re-enter the Cavs' rotation, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
According to Vardon, there looks to be some disagreement between coach Ty Lue and GM Koby Altman as to what direction the 0-3 Cavs should take as the season begins to look like it may be a rebuilding year. Lue apparently favors playing veterans like Smith and Kyle Korver, while Altman has shifted focus to developing younger assets like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson Sam Dekker and Rodney Hood. Following an embarrassing, blowout loss to Atlanta on Sunday, the expectation is that Smith -- who did not play in the game -- will return to the rotation. However, his role doesn't look to be overly secure, as the Cavs' rotation will likely continue to shuffle in the early going.
