Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Game awareness issues the story for Smith
Smith tallied 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to Golden State.
Smith was able to pull down a crucial offensive board in the dying seconds of regulation but in a moment of madness, decided to dribble the ball out rather than looking for his shot or a teammate with the scores tied. For whatever reason, this will be seen as the moment the Cavaliers lost the game, and given the Warriors perceived dominance, perhaps the series. Smith continues to struggle with his shot but luckily for him, the bench is not playing any better, all but guaranteeing him a spot in the starting lineup no matter the result.
