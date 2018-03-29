Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Goes for 19 points off bench

Smith contributed 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during a 118-105 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Smith had one of his best all-around games of the season during Wednesday's victory. His seven made two-point field goal attempts were an oddity as they marked his best total from inside the arc all season. Smith hasn't been consistent this season and benefited from the absence of Kyle Korver (personal) in this game.